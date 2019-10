Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

“Born this morning on October 1st. Valentine Reynolds,” the Imagine Dragons singer captioned his Instagram reveal. “The name Valentine means ‘strong.’”

“As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life,” he continued, referencing the October 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. “We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today.”