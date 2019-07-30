Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp

The Boy Meets World alum and her husband welcomed their first child in June 2019, one month early. Because fluid was found in the newborn’s lungs, he was still in the hospital when the actress made her announcement a week later. “This has been the most trying week and a half of mine and @jensenkarp’s lives but we have gotten through it with the support of our incredible family and friends who have shown up for us in unexpected ways,” Fishel captioned a pic of her baby boy’s nursery at the time. “Jensen and I have also become closer than we ever thought possible and the love between us has grown exponentially as we have leaned on each other during both our highest highs and our lowest lows.”