Tyler Hubbard and Hayley Hubbard

“Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life,” the Florida Georgia Line singer wrote on Instagram on August 19. “I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She’s an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did.”