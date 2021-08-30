Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Bringing Up Bates’ Carlin Bates Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Evan Stewart
Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart. Courtesy of Carlin Bates/Instagram
Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart

The Bringing Up Bates stars announced on August 30 that their second child is on the way.

