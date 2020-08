Angela Kinsey

The Office alum misses the way her two kids’ teachers kept them “focused and engaged.” She told POPSUGAR of homeschooling on August 10: “Some days we were better at it than others. One of the things we learned early on is that we had to separate the kids because of their different lesson plans and teachers. Also with all the students on a Zoom call, it’s important to teach them to hit that mute button!”