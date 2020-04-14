Drew Barrymore

The Santa Clarita Diet star has “cried every day, all day long” since she started homeschooling her two daughters, she revealed on the Today show in April 2020. “It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker,” Barrymore explained. “And I thought, ‘Oh, my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?’”