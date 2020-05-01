Family Time

How Eva Amurri and More Celeb Parents Are Homeschooling Their Kids During the Coronavirus Spread

Halle Berry Admits Homeschooling Her Kids Amid Quarantine Nightmare
Halle Berry Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Halle Berry

It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “This is, like, a wash of a semester. They’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard.”

The Catwoman star explained, “What I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it. At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge.”

