Family Time How Eva Amurri and More Celeb Parents Are Homeschooling Their Kids During the Coronavirus Spread By Riley Cardoza May 28, 2020 Courtesy of Reese Witherspoon/Instagram 47 3 / 47 Reese Witherspoon The Big Little Lies alum’s son Tennessee learned about India. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News