James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek

The actor and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Jeremiah in November 2021 after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. “Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek,” James told his Instagram followers at the time. “After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet.”