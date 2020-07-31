Celebrity Moms Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and More By Dan Clarendon July 31, 2020 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel attend The Sinner premiere after party on February 3, 2020. Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock 41 1 / 41 Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake The couple welcomed “a new baby,” Brian McKnight revealed in July 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Gives Fans a Peek at Newborn Son Nearly 1 Week After Giving Birth Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari’s Lovely Nude Heels Are Up to 55% Off Right Now More News