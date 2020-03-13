Aaron Buerge

After popping the question to Helene Eksterowicz during the season 2 finale of The Bachelor in 2002, the twosome called it quits weeks after the last episode aired. Nearly seven years later, Aaron married Angye McIntosh in August 2009. They share a daughter named Aven.

“My wife Angye and our two younger daughters live in Springfield, Missouri. Our oldest daughter lives in Kansas City. This has definitely been a busy year for us!” Aaron tells Us exclusively. “We just finished building our home and merged our family owned bank with Legacy Bank and Trust here in Springfield. We have been incredibly blessed. I continue to remain out of the ‘spotlight’ and continue to focus on my career and family life. I appreciate and cherish the memories I have from my days on The Bachelor. Subsequently, I have had the opportunity to take part in some things I wouldn’t have gotten to do otherwise.”