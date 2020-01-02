Becca Kufrin

Becca accepted a proposal from Garret Yrigoyen during the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018. The couple told Us exclusively in December 2018 that they have no plans to tie the knot yet. “No dates, no months, no venue,” she said. “The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks. I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

As for a televised wedding, Becca told Us that the pair were on the fence: “We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

In August 2019, the pair moved to San Diego together and adopted a Corgi puppy named Miss Minno — who even has her own Instagram page.