Matt Grant

Matt proposed to Shayne Lamas during season 12 of The Bachelor, also known as The Bachelor: London Calling. The twosome called it quits shortly after the show finished airing in 2008. A decade later, Us broke the news Matt married Rebecca Moring in an intimate ceremony in England in December 2018.

“The heavens opened on the morning of our wedding day and it was just one of those the beautiful crisp winter days. It was blue skies and the sun was so strong that you could really feel it on your skin,” Matt told Us exclusively about their big day. “It lit up this old 13th-century building and it was already going to be beautiful, but just to have the sun light up the building it just made it extra special.”