Sean Lowe

Sean and Catherine Giudici got engaged during the season 17 finale of the dating series in 2013. After Sean competed on Dancing With the Stars and Catherine moved from Seattle to Dallas, the pair exchanged vows live on ABC in front of millions of viewers in January 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Samuel, in 2016. Catherine gave birth to their second son, Isaiah, in 2018. “It can wear on your nerves. But I think, ‘It’s OK. They’re just kids,’” Sean told Us in June 2018 about the duo’s hectic household. “It’s all going to work out.”

The twosome announced in June 2019 that Catherine is pregnant with their third child. Days before Christmas 2019, Catherine gave birth to their first daughter, Mia. “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!” Sean wrote on December 23 via Instagram.