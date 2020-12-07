Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

Victoria Monet

The singer revealed that she was expecting on December 5, sharing two photos of her bare baby bump from a pregnancy photo shoot. “I’m so happy to share that I’ve been promoted to the title just above Queen…Mom,” she wrote. “Two hearts beat inside of me now…That’s more love. Two brains and two souls…that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”