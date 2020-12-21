Pregnancies Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 21, 2020 Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com 141 1 / 141 Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco The model debuted her bare baby bump on December 21. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News