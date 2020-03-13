Andrew Firestone

Andrew got down on one knee during the season 3 finale of The Bachelor in 2003 and proposed to Jen Schefft. The pair split several months after the finale aired and Andrew went on to marry Ivana Bozilovic in 2008. The couple share three kids. Sixteen years after his season aired, the former ABC star tells Us Weekly exclusively that he’s never been happier. “All is good here. Ivana and I celebrated our 10 year wedding anniversary this past summer. Somehow she is still putting up with me! All the kiddo’s are doing great, Brooks, 9, Anja, 7, and Shane, 4, keep us busy running around to soccer/ballet/gymnastics/music/etc!” he explains. “Work is going really well and the company I co-founded, StonePark Capital, is completing construction on our 5th hotel in San Luis Obispo, California, to open in January of 2019.”

He adds: “I have bit more grey hair, I work harder for my bikini body, my wife and kids started a rumor that I snore at night … but I don’t think I have been happier in my life.”