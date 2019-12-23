Ben Flajnik

Ben proposed to Courtney Robertson during the 16th season of The Bachelor. While the duo broke up while the season was airing, they reunited before calling it quits for good in October 2012. Ben, who resides in San Francisco, appears to be single in 2019.

Robertson, for her part, announced she is expecting a child with her fiancé, Humberto Preciado, during an exclusive interview with Us in December 2019.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him,” the Bachelor alum, who is expecting a baby boy, gushed. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”