Ben Higgins

Ben, the 20th Bachelor, got engaged to Lauren Bushnell during the 2016 finale. After The Bachelor, the pair went on to star on their own reality series titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform for one season. In May 2017, the couple announced their split. Ben attempted to find love again during a brief stint on The Bachelor: Winter Games in 2018, but left early. Ben also cohosts a podcast called “Almost Famous” with fellow Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti.

In February 2019, Ben revealed he had a girlfriend named Jessica Clarke. “I think our biggest points of contention are typically when I’m down and out and bitter, and she’s the one pushing me to just be more about love and more about kindness … that’s what I’m most attracted to, ‘cause I know that listening to her will always make me a better man,” he gushed to Us about his new love in March.

Lauren, for her part, is married country singer Chris Lane in Ocotber 2019 after a year of dating.