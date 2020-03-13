Bob Guiney

After appearing on season 1 of The Bachelorette in 2003, Bob went to star as the fourth Bachelor later that year. While he gave Estella Gardinier a promise ring during the finale, they broke up shortly after the show aired. Months later, Bob married All My Children actress Rebecca Budig. After six years of marriage, however, the duo called it quits in 2010. He tied the knot again in November 2016 to Jessica Canyon. The couple welcomed a baby boy in December 2018.

“I’m living in Seattle with my wife and new son Grayson, who is taking up all my time these days, which I love!” Bob tells Us exclusively. “I still do ton of hosting for different live events and I go back and forth to New York twice a month to be on the Today show. I love it – they’ve very supportive of me and I love how much they make so fun of me. Life is gong very well. Thanks to the show, I’ve had such amazing opportunities come my way.”