Jen Schefft

After her relationship with Andrew Firestone ended, Jen starred as the third Bachelorette in 2005. While she selected Jerry Ferris during the finale, Jen turned down his proposal and asked him to reconsider popping the question at a later date. During the live After the Final Rose special, however, she revealed the duo had called it quits. Jen went on to marry Joe Waterman in 2009. The pair, who share daughters Mae and Charlotte, reside in Hudson, Ohio. “I grew up outside of Cleveland and my husband is from Cincinnati, so we decided to move home to be closer to family,” Jen, who is a stay-at-home mom, tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“People still come up to me and ask about the show quite a bit, which always surprises me!” she continues. “It’s been 15 years since I was on the show, and I can’t believe people still recognize me. People are always so nice and it’s fun to be a small part of pop culture. … I loved my experience on the show and everything it brought into my life, but I’m a much happier person being out of the public eye. I have two daughters who keep me on my toes and a great husband. Life is good!”