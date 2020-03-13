Kaitlyn Bristowe

During the season 11 premiere of The Bachelorette, the men met both Kaitlyn and fellow season 19 Bachelor contestant Britt Nilsson. The contestants then voted for Kaitlyn to be the lead for the season. During the finale, both Shawn Booth and Nick Viall got down on one knee, but Kaitlyn accepted a ring from Shawn. The pair moved to Nashville and started their lives together offscreen. Fan speculation that the couple called it quits surfaced in summer 2018, but Kaitlyn, who hosts a podcast titled “Off the Vine,” and Shawn, who opened up a gym in Nashville, did not announce the end of their engagement until November 2018. Due to the fact that the pair were together more than two years, Kaitlyn was the first woman from the franchise who got to keep her Neil Lane engagement ring after the breakup even though she did not marry Shawn.

The former Bachelorette confirmed her relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick in January 2019. Months later, the duo — who exchanged “I love yous” in April 2019 — moved in together in Nashville and announced they adopted a dog. They adopted a second pup in December 2019.