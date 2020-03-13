Nick Viall

Nick popped the question to Vanessa Grimaldi during season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. After several months together, the duo called it quits in August 2017. In December 2018, the reality personality, who has had a handful of acting roles in recent months, told Us exclusively that he has “no timeline” for finding a girlfriend. “It’s one of those things — you date, you see what happens,” he explained. “I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”