Andy Baldwin

One month after the season 10 finale of The Bachelor aired in 2007, Andrew and Tessa Horst called off their engagement but continued to see each other. Months later, the twosome split for good. Andrew tells Us exclusively that he is still single in 2019 and resides in San Diego. “I’m a commander in the U.S. Navy, a family physician and Director of Medical Readiness for U.S. Pacific Fleet. Life has been great since the show ended. I’ve been focused on my medical career, and service to country,” he tells Us. “I earned my MPH from Johns Hopkins, deployed to Persian Gulf, and am delivering babies, climbing mountains and learning to fly planes.”

Andrew adds that people still “mention the show” to him all the time and he “keeps in touch” with several women from his season. “I still have random people come up to me, often in the strangest places like the DMV! And when I’m delivering their babies,” he quips to Us.