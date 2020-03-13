Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Following in Jason Mesnick’s footsteps, Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin during season 22 of The Bachelor, but changed his mind before the season finished airing. The former racecar driver popped the question to runner-up Lauren Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special in March 2018. Months later, Us revealed the couple are expecting their first child. In January 2019, Arie and Lauren told Us exclusively that they are having a baby girl.

Arie and Lauren tied the knot in Hawaii in January 2019. The twosome welcomed their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019. “This was first time she laid eyes on me and I’m forever changed,” Arie gushed on Instagram at the time. “I’m so proud of @laureneburnham. You’re truly incredible and did so good today.”