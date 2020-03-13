Chris Soules

The farmer proposed to Whitney Bischoff during the season 19 finale of The Bachelor in 2015. Months after the finale aired, the twosome ended their engagement. Chris, who is single and still resides in Iowa, faced legal trouble in April 2017 after he was involved in a car crash that resulted in a man’s death. In November 2018, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident.

In May 2019, he was ordered to pay $2.5 million in the wrongful death lawsuit. Three months later, news broke that Soules agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation.

“I feel good where I’m at right now,” he told Us in December 2019. “It’s been not easy on anyone. I’m just happy that I’m able to live another day and work and do my thing and be able to do better things for the people around me.”