Clayton Echard

The athlete technically ended his season alone after breaking up with finalists Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — and later being dumped by Susie Evans, who briefly returned after her fantasy suite elimination. However, during the March 2022 finale, the Missouri native revealed that Susie reached out to him post-show. The couple aren’t engaged, but they told host Jesse Palmer that they were about to settle down in Virginia Beach.