Desiree Hartsock

Desiree accepted a proposal from Chris Siegfried during season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013. Less than two years later, they wed in January 2015. In October 2016, the duo, who reside in Seattle, welcomed their son Asher. Desiree, who works as a wedding dress designer, announced in 2018 that she was pregnant with the pair’s second son.

Us broke the news in January 2019 that Desiree gave birth to a second son named Zander.