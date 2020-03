Emily Maynard

After ending her brief engagement to Brad Womack, Emily was named the eighth Bachelorette in 2012. She accepted a proposal from Jef Holm during the finale, but the twosome ended their relationship several months after the season finished airing. In June 2014, Emily, who has a daughter named Ricki from her previous relationship, married Tyler Johnson. The couple have since welcomed three sons: Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin.