Jesse Palmer

After the former football pro decided not to propose to Jessica Bowlin during the season 5 finale of The Bachelor in 2004, the pair decided to continue to date. A few months later, however, they split. Jesse, the host of Daily Mail TV and ABC’s The Proposal, started dating model Emely Fardo in 2017.

He popped the question with a 3.5 carat diamond ring during the summer of 2019. “I’ve been so enamored, so in love with this woman and it only has grown. I’m head over heels for her,” Jesse told DailyMail at time.