Jillian Harris

Jillian and Ed Swiderski got engaged during season 5 of the ABC dating show in 2009. A year later, the twosome announced their breakup in July 2010. Jillian got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Justin Pasutto, in 2016, and they share two kids: Leo and Annie. “It’s been almost 10 years since I’ve been on the show and so most of the PTSD is gone,” Jillian jokes exclusively to Us. “It was such an incredible experience even if it wasn’t ’successful’ i wouldn’t change it for a thing. I learned so much about myself and relationships that still applies to my life today.”

“Its also hard not to connect my current career situation to the Bachelor. I had a great job prior to going on the show, but I do believe that much of life and career today would be much different if I hadn’t taken that chance. I LOVE love working on the website www.jillianharris.com, I love inspiring others, being in a position to give back to charity and also be in a career where i’m able to be super creative,” she continues. “I also was able to stick in the television industry with my role on Love it Or List it, Too, which is also a dream. Yes, I’ve worked hard and loved hard to get to where i am today both professionally and personally, but I often look back and wonder…. what If? Two beautiful children, a handsome dog, a hunky fiancé and a dream job. Is life perfect? HECK no … but I have a ton to be grateful for and i owe a slice of that to the Bachelor family and experience!”