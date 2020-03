Meredith Phillips

Meredith accepted a proposal from Ian Mckee during the season 2 finale of The Bachelorette in 2004. A year later, the duo called it quits. Meredith married her high school sweetheart Michael Broady in 2011. Meredith made headlines in 2018 after she alleged an unnamed female masseuse drugged and sexually assaulted her during her time on the ABC series. (The network never commented on the allegations.)