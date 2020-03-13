Trista Rehn

Trista, who competed for Alex Michel’s heart on season 1 of The Bachelor, starred as the first Bachelorette in 2003. During the finale, she got engaged to Ryan Sutter and the twosome tied the knot on national television in December 2003. They welcomed their first child, a boy named Max, in July 2007. Trista gave birth to their second child, a baby girl named Blakesley, in April 2009. In 2017, the couple, who live in Colorado, revealed Ryan still has the final rose Trista gave him more than a decade ago.