Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill alum lifted her top to reveal her stomach just over a week after welcoming her son, Jace, but Kramer cropped the mirror selfie because she was bashed for looking slim in a previous pic. “If I would have posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo, I would have probably been shamed too even when I was wanting to be vulnerable with my journey. Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame?” the “Whine Down” podcast host asked. “I say this to myself as much as I say this to y’all…why can’t it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different.”