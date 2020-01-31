Peta Murgatroyd

Keeping it real! The dancer showed off her postpartum body in January 2017, writing, “Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

Murgatroyd added: “The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”