Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

Brandi Redmond

The Real Housewives of Dallas star announced she is expecting her fourth child with husband, Bryan Redmond, via Instagram on October 23. “God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory,” she captioned a post of four pumpkins painted with the birth years of her children. “You never know what his plan is but we know he’s got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support.”