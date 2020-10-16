Celebrities Announcing Pregnancies During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

Sadie Roberton and Christian Huff

The Duck Dynasty alum was “screaming with excitement” sharing her pregnancy news on October 4. “Baby we already adore you,” Robertson captioned an Instagram photo with her husband. “What I’ve learned from you already – God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come. How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you.”