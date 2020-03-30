Jessica Parido

The Shahs of Sunset alum revealed that she had welcomed a baby boy nearly two months after his birth. “On February 23, 2019 my little miracle Boy was born,” the former reality star wrote on Instagram in April. “I decided to keep my pregnancy off of social media and enjoy the time without the opinions and comments of others. I contemplated never posting about it and carrying on but IM A MOM, I have a son, a beautiful little miracle who I’ll cherish the rest of my life and to not share this would be not sharing me.”