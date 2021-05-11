Andi Dorfman

The Georgia-based attorney was named the 10th Bachelorette in 2014. Andi accepted a proposal from Josh Murray during the finale. While the pair moved in together in Atlanta, they announced their split in January 2015. Andi documented her Bachelor/Bachelorette journey in her first book, It’s Not Okay, released in 2016. She released her second book, Single State of Mind, in 2018.

“Life after The Bachelorette has been a wild ride for me. People often ask if the show was good or bad for my life and without hesitation, I always say good,” Andi tells Us exclusively. “I know had it not been for The Bachelorette I wouldn’t be living life in New York City and being able to say that I am an author working on my third book. And as each season goes on, I may feel a little older but feel proud and grateful to have been part of a show that has so many devoted fans and is still beloved by so many people.”

Andi, who is single, adds that she still speaks to “a lot of people from [her] season,” host Chris Harrison and a lot of fellow Bachelorettes. “Between the thirteen of us, we’ve built a nice, supportive community that I didn’t expect but definitely cherish,” she explains. “Fan encounters are interesting because living in New York the vibe is less fanatic and people are too busy or in too much of a hurry to stop you, but my parents, who live in Georgia, still get people that will recognize their last name or recognize them from being on television, so I think in a funny way they are more of the stars than I am.”

In June 2020, Andi announced via Instagram that she made to move from NYC to Los Angeles.