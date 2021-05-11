Ashley Hebert

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum got engaged during the season 7 finale of The Bachelorette in 2011. The following year, the twosome tied the knot in December 2012 and their nuptials were documented for a TV special. Ashley gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Fordham, in September 2014. The pair welcomed their second child, a daughter named Essex, in November 2016. In August 2018, Ashley and J.P. renewed their vows during a trip to Aruba.

Ashley revealed that JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, in December 2019. “He is in treatment and doing well,” the pediatric dentist said at the time. “It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment.”

JP, for his part, detailed his symptoms during a December hospital stay: “Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can’t do it. Picking up my kids, can’t do it.” He was discharged on December 9, 2019.

In October 2020, the couple announced they had split after nearly eight years of marriage. “It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert captioned a photo of the couple slow-dancing on Instagram. “We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children. Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children. Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health.”