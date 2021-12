Brad Womack

The first time Brad starred as The Bachelor in 2007, he sent both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft home empty-handed during the season 11 finale. Four years later, he returned for season 15 in 2011 and proposed to Emily Maynard. Brad and Emily split that May. After he briefly dated AshLee Frazier, another member of Bachelor Nation, in 2013, Brad met his current girlfriend. He owns a series of bars in Texas.