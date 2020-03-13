Juan Pablo Galavis

Juan Pablo opted not to propose to Nikki Ferrell during the season 18 finale of The Bachelor, but the duo continued to see each other for several months in 2014. After they called it quits that October, the former soccer player, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, married Osmariel Villalobos in August 2017.

“The best part [of married life] is having someone you count on, Osmariel has been great in my life, she understands my job and supports it 100 percent,” the former reality star, who owns a talent management company with two friends, tells Us exclusively. “Also she has became a great stepmom for Camila. [I] can’t wait to have two more [children]. Osmariel says she wants three, but not sure if I’m going to be able to please her on that, I will be too old by the time she wants the third one.”

“My daughter is doing great, she is 9 and looking like a 13 year-old-girl, which kind of scares me,” Juan Pablo quips to Us. “She loves singing and dancing, so I think thats what she is going to do when she grows up, and her voice is not that bad. She is also in tennis, so for now letting her do what she likes and then she will take her path.”

In December 2018, Us broke the news that Nikki, for her part, called it quits with husband Tyler Vanloo after two years of marriage. However, the twosome sparked reunion rumors in November 2019.