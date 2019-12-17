Travis Lane Stork

Travis and winner Sarah Stone decided to date after the season 8 finale of The Bachelor in 2006 instead of getting engaged. Shortly after the season aired, however, they split. The Doctors host married Charlotte Brown in 2012. The twosome called it quits after three years of marriage in 2015.

Travis then started seeing Parris Bell after meeting through a mutual friend in 2016. The twosome tied the knot in August 2019.

“We did a thing yesterday. It was perfect. 8.3.19 ❤️🎉,” he captioned a pic from the nuptials via Instagram at the time.

Four months after their nuptials, the newlyweds announced that they are expecting their first child.

“The Stork is dropping off a baby boy in June 2020 and we are pumped! #Storkbaby,” Travis wrote alongside a series of photos of his wife’s baby bump.

Parris shared the same snaps, writing, “We have SO much to be thankful for this holiday season. Baby boy coming in hot in June 2020 and we are so excited and grateful!! Here’s hoping little man gets Travis’s beauty, brains, temperament, and personality, combined with my raw athletic talent #Storkbaby #byebyeabs #jk #cantlosewhatyouneverhad.”