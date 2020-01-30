Pregnancies Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2020: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza January 30, 2020 Peter Barreras/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 11 1 / 11 Ciara and Russell Wilson “Number 3,” the Grammy winner captioned her January 30 baby bump debut via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ So Many North Face Jackets Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom — Selling Fast! More News