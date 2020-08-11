Hilary Rhoda Gets ‘Vitamin D’ in Bikini 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Son

Moms Jade Roper and More Celebs Who Debuted Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth By Riley Cardoza August 11, 2020 Courtesy of Hilary Rhoda/Instagram 35 1 / 35 Hilary Rhoda The model got “some vitamin D” in a yellow bikini two weeks after giving birth to her son, Nash. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Fiance Dale Moss’ Whirlwind Relationship Timeline We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together The 5 Most Comfortable Face Masks — From Tory Burch to Amazon More News