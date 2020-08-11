Moms

Jade Roper and More Celebs Who Debuted Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth

Hilary Rhoda Gets ‘Vitamin D’ in Bikini 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Son
Hilary Rhoda

The model got “some vitamin D” in a yellow bikini two weeks after giving birth to her son, Nash.

