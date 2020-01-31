Moms Jade Roper and More Celebs Who Debuted Their Postpartum Bodies Days After Giving Birth By Riley Cardoza January 31, 2020 Courtesy of Alessi Ren Luyendyk/Instagram 25 14 / 25 Lauren Burnham The Bachelor alum posed for a pic with her 6-day-old daughter while on a walk in June 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News