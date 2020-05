Loren Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé star snapped a selfie two weeks after giving birth to her son in April 2020, writing, “I’m beyond exhausted. I haven’t brushed my hair in two weeks (I’m lucky if I can shower for five minutes a day). I haven’t worn makeup in who knows how long. I’ve been pooped and peed on regularly. I’m nursing every two hours, like clock work. I’ve never smiled bigger and I’ve never been happier.”