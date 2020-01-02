Ali Fedotowsky

Ali accepted a proposal from Roberto Martinez during season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010. After more than a year together, they announced their breakup in November 2011. Ali, now a host and Emerald Duv jewelry designer, married radio personality Kevin Manno in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Molly in 2016 and son Riley in 2018.

“I’d like to think that I would’ve met my husband regardless of the show, but the truth is if I had never gone on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, I’m not sure I would have!” Fedotowsky told Us in 2018. “I met him on another show that I wouldn’t of had the opportunity to host if I hadn’t been on the Bachelorette and now we have a daughter and a son and a beautiful life. I’m even lucky enough that I get to make a living blogging about motherhood, which I’m beyond grateful for. None of this would’ve happened the way it did if I hadn’t gone on that show. I’m beyond grateful for it!”

Martinez, for his part, announced his engagement to Kristiana Elliott in December 2019.