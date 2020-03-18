Charlotte Church

After missing a concert benefiting the flood victims of the Welsh valley, the British singer announced that she is expecting her third child. “Gutted to have missed it,” Church wrote via Twitter on March 15. “I’m preggers so I’m airing [sic] on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X.” The child will be the first for Church and her husband, Jonathan Powell, after she suffered a miscarriage before their wedding in 2017. The singer already shares two children with her ex, Gavin Henson.