Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

The Living Clearly Method author announced on April 6 that she and the actor are expecting baby No. 5 following two miscarriages. “I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” Hilaria captioned the baby bump video via Instagram. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”